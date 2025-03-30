Huskies Reportedly Join Big Portal Push for UCF's Keyshawn Hall

UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall has heard from these schools since going portaling yesterday, he told @LeagueRDY:



Kansas

Arkansas

UConn

LSU

Baylor

UCF

Texas A&M

USC

Miami

Missouri

Washington

SMU

Ole Miss

Oklahoma State

Arizona State



He averaged 18.8PPG, 7.1RPG and 2.4APG this… https://t.co/WWCsC4cJ8n pic.twitter.com/Dyatj9mrSR