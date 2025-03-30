Huskies Reportedly Join Big Portal Push for UCF's Keyshawn Hall
Peruse the assembled talent in the transfer portal and it's almost never the best of the best from the college basketball world who make themselves available.
Leading scorers seldom enter their name.; it's the guys who who want to be that first option and aren't.
Players who pull the most minutes don't tend to shop themselves around; It's those who probably never will get enough game time to satisfy them.
UCF guard Keyshawn Hall is a notable portal exception.
The 6-foot-7, 235-pound lefty is duly attractive in this deep dive for manpower because he's taller and heavier than most people who play his position, plus he averages 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing and that sort of production won't hurt him at all.
While the chances of getting him to Montlake likely leaning to long shot, Danny Sprinkle's University of Washington staff gamely has entered the Hall sweepstakes and made contact with him, according to 247Sports.
Previously, the Huskies have had conversations with players coming from less illustrious places such as Toledo, North Dakota and UMass Lowell among others.
While UCF certainly is no basketball blue blood, Hall is considered such a talent that he has programs such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Connecticut, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M and USC also trying to get at him.
Originally from Cleveland, he's certainly been a well-traveled player, going from one season at UNLV to another at George Mason to spending this past winter at UCF.
For a high-water mark with the Knights, he scored 40 points at Arizona State, hitting 13 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, plus he converted all 10 of his free throws, grabbed 7 rebounds and handed out 6 assists in a 95-89 victory.
Hall had 34 and 25 points against Kansas, and 34 against Oklahoma State.
Note that each of those three victimized teams -- the Sun Devils, Jayhawks and Cowboys -- have reached out to this guy.
To get the latest Husky football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington