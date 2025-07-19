Memphis' Sincere Parker Arrested for Aggravated Assault Following Domestic Dispute
Memphis Tigers men's basketball guard Sincere Parker, who transferred from McNeese State this offseason, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism, according to a police affadivit reviewed by Jason Munz of The Commercial Appeal.
The arrest stems from an alleged incident that took place in May between Parker and his girlfriend. The 22-year-old Parker was booked into Shelby County Jail in Tennessee on Saturday.
According to the affidavit, the alleged incident took place in Parker's Memphis apartment, which began with the couple arguing. The victim alleged that Parker "pushed her, struck her in the face, then grabbed her neck and applied pressure which impeded her ability to breathe normally."
The affidavit states that the woman sustained "bruising and bleeding" to her mouth. She first reported the incident to the police on June 12, and later identified the Tigers guard in a photo on July 15, when she told investigators that she was "fearful for her safety."
Memphis's athletic department acknowledged that it was aware of Parker's arrest and declined comment due to it being an active investigation.
Parker played in 34 games last season for McNeese, averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds on 43.7% shooting.