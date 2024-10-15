Another Apple Cup September Game Date Set for 2025
After the earliest Apple Cup held in 113 games led to a Washington defeat, the Huskies might find solace in the fact the next match-up against Washington State will be played later in the season in 2025.
Six days later.
The schools revealed on Monday the next game will be held in Pullman on Sept. 20, 2025, as the days of the Apple Cup rivalry tied together at the hip with Thanksgiving continue to disappear from sight in the rear-view mirror.
Next year, the Huskies will travel to the Palouse to face WSU after opening at home with Colorado State on Aug. 30 and UC Davis on Sept. 6, with all of these non-conference outings lumped together again before the Big Ten schedule begins for them.
Until last month, when the Cougars emerged with a 24-19 at Lumen Field on Sept. 14, the Apple Cup had been held in November every year except for two over the previous 74 years -- with the teams meeting in Pullman on the latest series date of Dec. 4, 2010, when the Huskies won 35-28, and canceling the game in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.
Prior to that, the teams had deviated from its annual November play date on 13 occasions, when they met in October early in the rivalry, nine times in Pullman.
Overall, the Huskies currently lead the series 76-34-6.
With 11 months to prepare for the next Apple Cup, the fan bases can begin plotting out their Palouse tail-gating needs well in advance and likely feel rest-assured Snoqualmie pass won't shut down that weekend because of the weather.
New snow in September, are you kidding? Bring your beach towels and suntan lotion.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington