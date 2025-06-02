Future Husky Offensive Line Keeps Getting Bigger and Bigger
All strength, talent and future transfer portal considerations aside for the moment, Dom Harris' weekend commitment to the University of Washington football program got people pondering the following weighty question.
How monstrously heavy could the Husky offensive line get in the future?
Even before the 6-foot-8, 325-pound Harris pushed back from the table of his official visit meal, likely muffled a burp and announced he would be playing in Montlake, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff is possibly looking at sending five players onto the field to block together in 2027 or 2028 who could be packing 340 each.
While Harris from Clark High School in Las Vegas lists himself at a mere 325, at least one recruiting website already has put him at 348 pounds, a number not even rounded off coming off the scale.
The latter scenario is totally believable because John Mills, Champ Taulealea and Jack Shaffer, according to senior offensive tackle and Kansas State transfer Carver Willis, each reported to the UW as freshmen this past winter in the 350- to 360-pound range before slimming down for spring ball.
Mills and Shaffer flipped from Texas and Iowa State to the Huskies -- what, the food wasn't any good there? -- and each lists at 6-foot-6 in height while Taulealea stands 6-foot-5.
'Those are just some massive dudes," quipped Willis, a one-time second-team All-Big 12 selection who just cleared 300 pounds himself this spring.
Add to that future group of young linemen the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Kodi Greene, a celebrated 5-star commit in the same 2026 class with Harris who flipped from Oregon, and someone who's envisioned to be 330 to 340 pounds by the time he's ready for serious college football.
This is not to discount the potential play of a Paki Finau, Jake Flores or Davit Boyajyan, all young guys currently hovering around the 300- to 310-pound level.
Nor should 6-foot-8, 325-pound redshirt freshman Justin "Moose" Hylkema be left out of the conversation.
We're just going for shock value here in compiling a group that, if it were put together in this calorie-counting manner, has the potential to be the heaviest in Husky history.
It could go Greene, Mills, Shaffer, Taulelea and Harris, possibly in that order, providing a Wall of Mountlake.
Would someone please pass the mass potatoes and gravy, please?
