He's Day to Day: UW Lands Commit from 4-Star Vegas Safety
Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football staffers might as well have been sitting in a casino at a blackjack table or a roulette wheel.
Because on Sunday night, over an hour's time, they hit on a couple of supposedly big payoffs from Las Vegas, drawing a commitment from extra-physical 4-star safety Gavin Day on the heels of locking in extra-large 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive lineman Dominic Harris.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back hails from Faith Lutheran High School, while Harris plays across town at Clark High. Their teams did not play last season. Instead these Class of 2026 recruits will become college teammates.
“They’ve been making me feel like their top priority pretty much since they offered me in early May,” Day told On3 in explaining his decision. “Their message has been pretty clear to me: if you want to play in the league as a defensive back, you go to Washington.”
Day came to Montlake for an official visit this weekend with Arizona, Iowa, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and the Huskies reportedly at the top of his list of nearly 20 offers.
He presents a rugged player coming off a junior season in which he piled up 110 tackles, 90 of which were solo. He also collected 16 tackles for loss, a sack, 6 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a blocked punt for an 11-1 team.
“I think I have a very unique skill set,” Day told his hometown Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper. “When I’m trying to figure out the schools I go to, what system I fit into is the biggest thing I consider.”
He seems to be clear on that after a weekend in Montlake.
