Dominic Harris Tips Scale to UW, Commits After Official Visit
The endearing image remains of University of Washington football coach Jedd Fisch meeting with the media following a 35-6 beatdown at Penn State that wasn't that close.
Fisch addressed exactly what had happened: his Huskies weren't big enough to compete in the Big Ten and he needed to recruit size in a hurry to keep up.
So far, so good.
On Sunday, Fisch received a commitment 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive lineman Dominic Harris from Clark High School in Las Vegas -- who provides a bookend for 6-foot-6, 310-pound Kodi Greene, a local guy who flipped from Oregon, committed to the UW a month ago and stands to get a lot heavier.
For the Class of 2026, Greene is a 5-star recruit, Harris supposedly a 3-star.
Regardless, both are huge and will tilt the field towards Montlake.
Harris holds more than 30 offers, entertaining pitches from Clemson, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA and USC, among them.
He had scheduled four official visits: Arizona, Auburn, Utah and Washington.
The Huskies made him a priority, repeatedly visiting him in Nevada while bringing him to Montlake during the spring.
Fisch's staff actually offered Harris three days before playing at Penn State, so there was something cosmic in the works there with the UW hitting basically what was rock bottom last season.
A huge human being, Harris lists himself at 325 pounds on his social media profile, yet one recruiting site inspecting him up close had him at 348 pounds.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Husky Roster Review: Ramonz Adams Went Through DB Initiation
UW Seems to Make Inroads with 5-Star Cornerback from SoCal