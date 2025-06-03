Moore or Less, Here's What Happened to 2023 UW O-Linemen
It's been a year and a half since the University of Washington offensive line was deemed the greatest in college football, took bows right and left, and received the Joe Moore Award.
Yet no sooner than that heavy piece of Moore hardware was delivered to Montlake for prominent display, most of the recipients got up and left.
The NFL, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arizona State came in and ransacked the place, picking and choosing what they needed from this talented group.
When all of that weight-lifting grip dust had settled, no starters remained from the national championship game against Michigan -- and all of them had remaining college eligibility.
Of the top 10 players that season, only center Landen Hatchett returned in 2024 following his freshman season and ACL surgery.
Of the entire group of 16 scholarship linemen that season, just five remain on the roster, with offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, Landen's older brother, having left for Oklahoma for a season and returning to play next to his sibling.
For that matter, offensive-line coach Scott Huff is on his third job since leaving the UW, going briefly to Alabama, spending last season with the Seattle Seahawks and he's now working for the Los Angeles Rams.
Starting offensive tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten became first- and second-round draft picks and starters for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. While Rosengarten drew 14 game-opening assignments, Fautanu started just once and was lost for the season with a knee injury.
Starting offensive guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow went as a package deal to Ole Miss, where they started 12 and 9 games, respectively. Kalepo has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buelow went in the same capacity to the CFL's B.C. Lions.
Starting Parker Brailsford moved to Alabama and started all 13 games last season, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Of the second five from 2023, Landen Hatchett started six games for the Huskies at three different offensive-line positions last season.
His brother Geirean played two games at Oklahoma, started once, and was lost with a season-ending biceps injury and transferred back.
Offensive tackle Jalen Klemm transferred to Arizona State, where he sat out with a season-ending injury.
Gaard Mememmelaar became an 11-game offensive guard starter for the UW in 2024, but has since transferred to UCF.
Center Matteo Mele and tackles Samuel Peacock and Robert Wyrsch, each with eligibility remaining for 2024, all retired from the game following the 2023 season.
Besides Landen Hatchett, the rest of the 2023 freshman class of O-Line remains largely intact.
Zach Henning played in all 13 UW games last season and started once at tight end; Soane Faasolo became a four-game starter at tackle, Kahlee Tafai became a four-game tackle starter and transferred to Minnesota, and tackle Elishah Jackett remains with the Huskies but hasn't played yet.
