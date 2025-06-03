An Early Grade on UW Football Recruiting Efforts
As everyone pauses between feverish recruiting weekends, and the graphic artists catch their collective breathes, the University of Washington football team turns up No. 16 on On3's latest Top 25 recruiting ranking.
That seems to be more than generous at this point with the Huskies counting 11 commitments so far, with all except three of these prospects receiving 3-star assessments.
Breaking it down, the UW has more defensive backs than anything else in corners Elijah Durr, Ksani Jiles and CJ Lavender, and 4-star safety Gavin Day, among six defensive pledges.
Jedd Fisch's talent sleuths have no wide receivers or tight ends yet after going heavy on those positions in the previous recruiting cycle.
Among the 11 are four locally produced players, or more than one third of the class, provided you count 5-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene as one of them, with him having gone from the Northwest to Southern California's Mater Dei powerhouse.
The Huskies coincidentally have a pair of CJs in cornerback CJ Lavender, like wise from Mater Dei, and place-kicker CJ Wallace, who plays for St. John Bosco, a chief Mater Dei rival.
2026 UW FOOTBALL COMMITS
(5) Kodi Greene, OT, 6-6, 310
Mater Dei (Calif.I
(4) Derek Colman-Brusa, ER, 6-5, 267
Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)
(4) Gavin Day, S, 6-3, 190
Faith Lutheran (Nev.)
(3) Derek Zammit, QB, 6-1, 195
DePaul (N.J.)
(3) Ansu Sanoe, RB, 6-1, 210
Lakeridge (Ore.)
(3) Dom Harris, OT, 6-8, 325
Clark (Nev.)
(3) Elijah Durr, CB, 6-1, 170
Mount Tahoma (Wash.)
(3) Ksani Jiles, CB, 6-0, 180
IMG (Fla.)
(3) CJ Lavender, CB, 5-11, 175
Mater Dei (Calif.)
(3) Ah Deong Yang, DL, 6-4, 343
Puyallup (Wash.)
(3) CJ Wallace, PK, 5-11, 160
St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Among the committed is 6-foot-3, 343-pound Ah Deong Yang, who lists on all the recruiting websites as a defensive tackle but is posed in one of his official visit photos with offensive-line coach Michael Switzer.
It's possible defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi was pre-occupied when that photo snapped and Switzer stepped in -- or the Huskies consider Ah Deong Yang an offensive lineman now. More on that when or if he's made the move.
The UW probably would be real happy to finish with a No. 16 ranking, considering 72 percent of their pledges are considered 3 stars.
Of course, if they pull a commitment out of a fourth cornerback in Brandon "Dash" Arrington, a 5-star recruit from Spring Valley, California, who visited last weekend, that might make them top 10 stuff.
