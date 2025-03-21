Huskies Receive Commitment from Mater Dei Defensive Back
While lavender is a pale shade of purple. CJ Lavender will wear a much darker tone after committing to the University of Washington football team, choosing the Huskies on Friday over Miami, Oklahoma and Stanford.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back brings high-level credentials as a potential four-year starter for Southern California's Mater Dei High School powerhouse.
Though listed as a safety, Lavender is capable of playing every position in a secondary.
He made up his mind on his college football destination after attending the UW Junior Day activities two weeks ago.
"It was the best junior day I’ve been a part of so far," Lavender told Rivals' Adam Gorney. "And I really like the principles and values the coaching staff stand on, and I believe they have the right idea and people in the building to get it done."
Considered a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026, Lavender has played for 13-0, 13-1 and 12-1 Mater Dei teams.
He comes off a junior season in which he finished with 41 tackles, a pair of interceptions, 2 fumble recoverines and a forced fumble. As a freshman, he had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.
He has 77 tackles and 12 pass break-ups in his Monarchs career.
Besides showing up for the recent UW Junior Day, Lavender received a scholarship offer from Jedd Fisch's staff on January 28. He also visited Husky spring football practice on an unofficial visit last April.
This spring, the Huskies have welcomed former Mater Dei quarterback Dash Beierly and wide receiver Marcus Harris, incoming freshmen, to Montlake.