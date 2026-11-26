One week from signing day, the University of Washington has put together a 2027 recruiting class that was once ranked fifth in the nation and is now positioned at a much more distant 29th, according to the recruiting websites.

The difference in high regard is quarterback Blake Roskopf, a 4-star recruit from the Phoenix suburbs, pulling out.

His April commitment vaulted the Huskies into the top 10 and his subsequent de-commitment earlier this month sent them sliding down the recruitment ladder.

Roskopf, who has not resurfaced with a new school as of yet, likely watched the UW offensive struggles earlier this season and decided to go elsewhere, leaving the Huskies without a quarterback for the class. He doesn't have a new school lined up, so he certainly doesn't have a better offer.

UW coach Jedd Fisch, with 22 commits in hand at the moment, said the Huskies might not be quite done in adding talent. He has a dozen 4-star recruits, but had receiver Dontay Tyson from Peoria, Arizona, flip to Wisconsin, as well.

"I think we have a really good class; I'm not sure the class is over," Fisch said. "We'll battle to the end here. We've been a fourth-quarter team all season. We might have to be a fourth-quarter team in recruiting, too, and keep fighting here to the very, very end and see."

Schools will sign their latest recruits from Dec. 2 to 4, meaning the Huskies have from seven to nine days to talk someone else into joining them.

Maybe Roskopf will have another change of heart.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound QB from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, has visited only North Carolina, currently a sub .500 team (5-6 overall, 2-5 ACC). The Tar Heels have had a turbulent year under coach Bill Belichick with multiple staff departures, including his son Steve, the Huskies' former defensive coordinator.

The UW could look good to Roskopf again after shopping himself around.

"We have to see if we might want to add a few players to the class," Fisch said. "We might do that."

2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings with one week left until National Signing Day🌟https://t.co/pT5tmMCLgl pic.twitter.com/2jFnF7jPJV — Rivals (@Rivals) November 25, 2026

With a team he's described as "the youngest in the nation," Fisch said a big 2027 class is not imperative, providing he and his coaching staff can maintain a high retention rate of their returning players.

"We feel really good about the youth of our team so now it's time to keep the youth and let them grow with the freshmen coming in," he said. "We don't need to bring in an enormous class because of the fact we're going to try to do everything we can to keep as many guys as we can."