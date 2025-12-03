2026 DL Yendor Mack to Pick Between West Virginia, Big Ten School on Signing Day
West Virginia is going to be signing a huge high school recruiting class on Wednesday, and while much of the class is already in place, there are a handful of targets that they are either trying to flip or are undecided.
One of those happens to be Coastal Carolina defensive line commit Yendor Mack (6'3", 295 lbs). The Chanticleers recently fired head coach Tim Beck, but Mack had already planned a visit to Morgantown last weekend.
"It was great," Mack told West Virginia On SI about his visit for the Texas Tech game. "WVU is a program on the rise with all of the good things they’re working towards. The resources they provide for you to be successful are amazing."
Over the past two seasons, Mack has combined for 123 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks.
He also informed me that he will be making his decision between Michigan State and West Virginia and will sign on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams
