Clemson Eliminated, West Virginia to Face Kentucky in Regional Final
After a thrilling finish to Saturday night's game, the West Virginia Mountaineers were awarded the luxury of rest Sunday afternoon, watching Kentucky and regional host Clemson square off in an elimination game.
Clemson took an early 2-0 lead, but the Wildcats didn't flinch. Kentucky's bats heated up in a hurry, but they had some help along the way as the Tigers committed a staggering seven errors on the afternoon and had several passed balls/wild pitches. Kentucky cruised to a 16-4 victory, officially eliminating Clemson from the NCAA Tournament.
West Virginia will now face Kentucky for a second time tonight at approximately 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The two met on Friday night in the first game of the regional, and after falling behind 3-0, the Mountaineers scored four unanswered, ending it with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Armani Guzman.
If the Mountaineers win tonight, they will advance to the super regionals. Should Kentucky come out on top, it will force a win-or-go-home game on Monday between the two. Assuming LSU wins the Baton Rouge regional, the winner of West Virginia/Kentucky will take on the Tigers in the super regional. LSU is currently in the driver's seat and would need to lose two straight games to not advance.
