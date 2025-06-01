Top WVU DB Target LaRon Dues Reveals Decision Timeline
One of the top targets on West Virginia's recruiting board for the 2026 recruiting class, defensive back LaRon Dues (5'10", 180), of Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida, is nearing a decision.
He tells West Virginia On SI that he plans to make a commitment sometime during the last weekend in June. He will be choosing between Georgia Tech, Indiana, Oregon, South Florida, and, of course, West Virginia.
"They're the hometown team, and they show me so much love," Dues said of West Virginia. "My brother loves it said it feels like home. It would mean everything to play with my brother again. (Safeties coach) Gabe Franklin is the one who talks to me the most. He's a great guy, very real."
Dues is originally from West Virginia, starting his high school career at Hurricane before transferring to a higher level of competition in the Sunshine State. His brother is WVU freshman wide receiver Tyshawn Dues.
LaRon will be one of many recruits in town for an official visit next weekend (June 6-7). The only other visit he has currently scheduled is to Indiana, the weekend of June 13th.
WVU safeties coach Gabe Franklin is the lead recruiter for Dues, and the already strong relationship could play a huge factor in his decision. If all goes well next weekend, WVU could be in the driver's seat.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Miles McBride, New York Knicks Bounced from NBA Playoffs by Pacers
Pat Narduzzi Feels the 'Disrespect' from West Virginia: 'Sometimes It's Not Clean'
Pat Narduzzi Expects WVU Fans to be 'Less Liquored Up' for 2025 Backyard Brawl
West Virginia in Good Positioning for JUCO DB Transfer Who's Nearing Decision