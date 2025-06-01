Miles McBride, New York Knicks Bounced from NBA Playoffs by Pacers
With the New York Knicks falling in Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, there are no former West Virginia Mountaineers standing in the NBA playoffs.
Miles McBride didn't have a strong series offensively against Indiana, shooting just 33% from the field and 31% from three-point range, a stark difference from the 51% FG and 50% 3FG he shot in the series over the defending champion Boston Celtics.
While it didn't end with an NBA championship, McBride took a big step this season, setting single-season career highs in scoring (9.5 ppg), assists (2.9 apg), rebounds (2.5 rpg), steals (1.0), and minutes per game (24.9).
At certain points this season and in the playoffs, McBride was the Knicks' best scoring option off the bench. Considering New York has a starting backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, he'll continue to come off the bench as long as he's in a Knick uniform. He could, however, make a play for the Sixth Man of the Year award if he were to make a massive leap in 2025-26.
McBride is under contract with the Knicks through the end of the 2026-27 season, so you can assume he'll have another shot at making a run to the NBA Finals
