Explaining the Format for Each Round of the College Baseball Tournament
This weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will make their third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time they've accomplished that since 1961-64.
For those of you who are still somewhat new to following WVU baseball or perhaps need a refresher on how the tournament works, we've got a quick explanation for you.
Regionals
There are four teams in each region, and it's a double-elimination setup. In the Clemson regional, No. 1 Clemson will play No. 4 USC Upstate, and No. 2 West Virginia will face No. 3 Kentucky. The winners of those games will play each other while the losers will face one another in an elimination game. The team that wins its first two games will be in the driver's seat, as a team that comes out of the "loser's bracket" will have to beat them twice to advance.
Super Regionals
This round is less confusing for fans to follow. This will be a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to Omaha to be a part of the College World Series.
College World Series
The eight remaining teams are divided into two, four-team double-elimination brackets. The winners of each bracket will face each other in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Where Rich Rodriguez Ranks Among Other College Coaches as Players
West Virginia Featured on Cover of College Football 26 Video Game
Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton Arrested in West Virginia
Josh Eilert Takes New Assistant Coaching Job at Well-Respected Mid-Major