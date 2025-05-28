Mountaineers Now

Explaining the Format for Each Round of the College Baseball Tournament

A look at the path each team will have to navigate to reach Omaha.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University outfielder Kyle West
West Virginia University outfielder Kyle West / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

This weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will make their third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time they've accomplished that since 1961-64.

For those of you who are still somewhat new to following WVU baseball or perhaps need a refresher on how the tournament works, we've got a quick explanation for you.

Regionals

There are four teams in each region, and it's a double-elimination setup. In the Clemson regional, No. 1 Clemson will play No. 4 USC Upstate, and No. 2 West Virginia will face No. 3 Kentucky. The winners of those games will play each other while the losers will face one another in an elimination game. The team that wins its first two games will be in the driver's seat, as a team that comes out of the "loser's bracket" will have to beat them twice to advance.

Super Regionals

This round is less confusing for fans to follow. This will be a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to Omaha to be a part of the College World Series.

College World Series

The eight remaining teams are divided into two, four-team double-elimination brackets. The winners of each bracket will face each other in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

