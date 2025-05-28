Josh Eilert Takes New Assistant Coaching Job at Well-Respected Mid-Major
After spending nearly two decades in the same place, studying under the legendary Bob Huggins at West Virginia, assistant coach Josh Eilert is moving for the second time in as many years.
It was announced on Tuesday that Eilert has been hired at Wichita State by Paul Mills.
"I'm excited to welcome Coach Eilert to Wichita," Mills said in the press release. "He is a Kansas native and has been involved with high level basketball at every step along his basketball journey from Kansas State, West Virginia and Utah. He is a coach that other coaches and administrators have raved about when I spoke with people who have seen Josh's work firsthand. He comes here as a proven teacher and leader. The more time I was able to visit with Coach Eilert and speak to others about him, it was evident to me and our staff that he was a person we wanted to be a part of what we are building here in Wichita. Please join me in welcoming Josh, his wife Brandi, and their children Brendan, Emri and Tristan to Shocker Nation."
Eilert was tasked with the difficult job of leading the Mountaineers following the messy breakup between Huggins and WVU. As if that wasn't enough to deal with, several key players missed time that season due to injuries, suspension, or eligibility issues.
After Darian DeVries was hired at WVU, Eilert turned over the keys to the program and took an assistant coaching job at Utah. Near the end of the regular season, he stepped right back into the interim head coaching role following the Utes' decision to fire Craig Smith. He went 1-5 as the team's leader, including a home loss to the Mountaineers to close out the home portion of their schedule.
