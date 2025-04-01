How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Ohio State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (20-4) remain on the road and will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-16) for the 22nd meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Ohio State Series History
Ohio State lead 19-12
Last Meeting: Ohio State 26, WVU 11 (Mar. 17, 2024, in Morgantown)
Location: Bill Davis Stadium
When: Tuesday, March 1
First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers are 22-4 this season after taking two of three at BYU over the weekend, falling on Thursday before winning on Friday and Saturday.
- West Virginia scored 20 runs in Friday’s victory before coming back and scoring 19 runs on a season-high 20 hits, Saturday.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Fans to Get a Sneak Peek at the Future Tonight in the NIT
Rich Rodriguez Leaves Scrimmage 'Unhappy' with One Aspect of WVU's Roster
WVU Legacy, Four-Star Receiver Excludes the Mountaineers from Top List of Schools
Jonathan Powell Schedules Visits with Three Power Four Programs