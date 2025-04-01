WVU Legacy, Four-Star Receiver Excludes the Mountaineers from Top List of Schools
While the recruiting trail is always full of twists and turns, there have already been a couple of surprises and not of the good variety for West Virginia.
A week ago, former four-star QB commit Brodie McWhorter unveiled his trimmed top list of schools along with a commitment date, leaving out the Mountaineers. McWhorter has had several conversations with new head coach Rich Rodriguez and the new WVU staff, but is opting to turn his focus elsewhere.
The other surprise? Class of 2026 wide receiver Travis Johnson, the son of former WVU tight end Tory Johnson Sr. (2000-03), also excluding West Virginia from his top seven schools. Johnson will be making his decision between Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.
Travis' brother, TJ Johnson, is a redshirt sophomore wide receiver at West Virginia and is looking to make his push for playing time in 2025.
While WVU may be out of the picture at the moment, don't expect the WVU staff to go away quietly. They'll continue to make a push all the way up until signing day, which is several months away. He's been on campus a handful of times, so as long as the new staff builds a relationship with him and a strong one I might add, they'll give themselves a chance.
