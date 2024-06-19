JJ Wetherholt Projected to be No. 1 Overall Pick
The 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft is a little under a month away and West Virginia's JJ Wetherholt appears to be in a great position to be one of the top five or so picks.
In Baseball America's latest mock draft, they have Wetherholt going to the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 overall pick. WVU has never produced a number one pick with the highest selection being Alek Manoah (11th overall) in 2019 by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Many tabbed Wetherholt as the No. 1 pick this time a year ago after he led the nation in hitting with a .449 batting average. He was named a finalist for the Dick Howser trophy, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, and a consensus All-American in addition to being the Big 12 Conference's player of the year.
Expectations for Wetherholt were sky high entering the 2024 season and rightfully so. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury in the opening month and missed 24 games. It took him a little bit of time to get back into his groove, but he still pieced together a strong junior campaign posting a .331 average to go with eight homers and 30 RBI.
The 2024 MLB Draft will begin on July 14th in Arlington, Texas.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
On Top of the World! Joe Mazzulla is an NBA Champion
Gary Jennings Catches TD, Wins UFL Championship