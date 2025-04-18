Mountaineers Edge Bearcats in Series Opener
Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (32-4, 11-3) grabbed game one of the three-game series against the Cincinnati Bearcats (21-16, 8-8) with a 3-2 win Thursday night.
West Virginia Kyle West kept the first inning alive after swinging at strike three on a pitch that was in the dirt and reached first base after the wild pitch got passed redshirt senior catcher Kory Klingenbeck. The senior proceeded to steal second before senior Jace Rinehart ripped a single through the left side for his first RBI of night and a 1-0 lead.
In the third, senior Lauden Brooks hit a leadoff single, and with an out on the board, consecutive bunts from Klingenbeck and redshirt senior Kerrington Cross loaded the bases. Then, senior Donovan Ford drove lined a two-RBI single to right-center for the 2-1 advantage.
West Virginia tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Spencer Barnett delivered a leadoff single. A wild pitch moved the sophomore to second, a ground ball to the left side advanced him to third before another wild pitch brought in the tying run.
West Virginia starting pitcher Griffin Kirn went 5.2 innings and recorded six strikeouts on the day. The senior was pulled in the sixth with Cincinnati threatening with two outs and the bases loaded and head coach Steve Sabins opted for sophomore right-hander Chase Meyer, who got out of inning with the strikeout to keep the game knotted a two.
In the bottom of the sixth and with two outs, West worked the count for a walk before Rinehart ripped a double down the left field line as West raced home for the go-ahead run for Rinehart’s team-leading 36th RBI of the season and the 3-2 lead.
Meyer completed the game, tossing 3.1 innings and registering five strikeouts to hold on for the 3-2 decision for his seventh win of the season.
West Virginia and Cincinnati will square off Friday night. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
