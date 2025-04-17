West Virginia to Host Michigan Linebacker Transfer for Visit, per Report
West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley feels pretty good about what he has at linebacker between Reid Carrico, Chase Wilson, and Ben Cutter, but beyond that, there are a ton of question marks.
Over the next handful of days, you'll see the Mountaineers offering several linebacker transfers and get visits lined up. Michigan transfer Jason Hewlett is one of them. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Hewlett will take visits to Boston College and West Virginia.
The Youngstown, Ohio, product picked the Wolverines coming out of high school over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and others.
After not seeing the field as a freshman in 2023, Hewlett saw limited action this past season, appearing in nine games, mostly on special teams. When getting some run at linebacker, he did make three tackles, all of which came in Michigan's win over Northwestern.
While there hasn't been much production at the collegiate level from Hewlett, there's still a lot to be excited about. He's been buried on the depth chart and just needs an opportunity to prove why he was a highly regarded four-star recruit at the prep level. Reid Carrico had a similar situation at Ohio State and he's turned out to be a decent pickup for the Mountaineers.
Hewlett will have three years of eligibility remaining.
