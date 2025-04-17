Two Underclassmen on West Virginia's O-Line Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia's offensive line has seen an enormous amount of change this offseason, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Shortly after the Gold and Blue Spring showcase, several players were removed from the football roster, indicating they had been cut or mutually agreed to part ways.
Offensive tackle Justin Terry was among that group, however, true freshman Gavin Crawford was not. On Wednesday, both Terry and Crawford entered their name in the NCAA transfer portal.
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Terry initially entered the portal earlier this winter when the coaching change was made, but returned to WVU and participated in spring ball. He did not make an appearance as a true freshman, but was a player the previous coaching staff had high hopes for. The Mountaineers were his only Power Four offer coming out of high school.
As for Crawford, he was set to join his former high school teammates, Kyle Altuner, who transferred to Virginia Tech, and Eidan Buchanan, who was released from his NLI and landed at North Carolina. Crawford was an early enrollee and picked WVU over a host of Power Four schools, including Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UCLA.
Terry will have four years to play four, while Crawford will have five to play four.
