No. 16 West Virginia Meets Marshall in Charleston
Charleston, WV – No. 16 West Virginia will look for the three-game season series sweep against Marshall Wednesday night at GoMart Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers (37-5) handled the first meeting against Marshall in Morgantown 7-0 before heading to Huntington in game two in a thrilling game two win with the game winning run coming in the top of the ninth on a steal at home from redshirt junior Chase Swain for the 5-4 decision.
West Virginia dropped its first midweek game of the season last week at Penn State 3-2, but bounced back and extended its Big 12 Conference winning streak to 14 after sweeping UCF in a three-game series over the weekend.
Junior Skylar Kings owns a team-high .361 batting average with eight doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs.
Senior Jace Rinehart is hitting .351 and leads the team on RBI (43) and doubles (15) and is tied with junior Logan Sauve for a club-best seven home runs.
Junior Gavin Van Kempen (2-0, 5.25 ERA, 33 K) is slated to start Wednesday night. The right-hander has started in the middle game of the weekend series this season but after giving up four runs in the first inning on Saturday, it appears head coach Steve Sabins is giving the junior some work ahead of the home series against Texas Tech this weekend.
Marshall is expected to counter with right-hander Peyton Jackson (2-2, 1.47 ERA, 35 K). The freshman threw two innings in the last meeting and allowed one earned run on one hit.
The Thundering Herd (23-22) are currently riding a five-game winning streak after a pair of wins against Morehead State last week and a series sweep of South Alabama.
Senior Eddie Leon is hitting a team-best .278 and senior Ethan Murdoch leads the team in home runs (9), RBI (33) and slugging percentage (.533%).
West Virginia leads the all-time series against Marshall 58-26.
