No. 17 West Virginia Upset in Happy Valley
University Park, PA – No. 17 West Virginia had its lowest run output of the season, and the Mountaineers (34-5) had their 14-game winning streak come to an end after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Penn State Nittany Lions (25-14) Tuesday night.
Penn State redshirt sophomore Jack Porter gave the Nittany Lions the lead in the bottom of the first with a two-out solo home run for the 1-0 lead.
The Nittany Lions added a pair of runs in the fifth after an error at short on a ground ball from junior Paxton Kling, followed redshirt sophomore Jack Porter squeezing a single through the left side, and a passed ball put runners at second and third, redshirt sophomore Bryce Molinaro line a two-RBI single to right field for a 3-0 lead.
West Virginia got on the board in the seventh after senior Brodie Kresser worked a one out walk, then sophomore Spencer Barnett drove the 2-2 pitch well over the right field wall to pull the Mountaineers within a run, 3-2.
In the ninth, West Virginia senior Grant Hussey received a four-pitch walk. Armani Guzman came into the game for Hussey as a pinch-runner and Kresser advanced the sophomore on a sacrifice bunt, but the Mountaineers could not bring him home as WVU falls 3-2.
The Mountaineers return to the field for the first of a three-game series Friday night at UCF. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST. Game two is slated for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST and the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. All the action will stream on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge Announces the Signing of Treysen Eaglestaff
West Virginia Forward Abraham Oyeadier Enters the Transfer Portal
Ross Hodge Adds Jase Herl to the Coaching Staff
West Virginia Leaps into the Top 10 in a Pair of National Polls
Logan Sauve Earns a Spot on the Buster Posey Award Watch List