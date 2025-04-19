Current West Virginia Basketball Depth Chart Projection + Remaining Needs
Ross Hodge and his staff have been actively building a roster that lost nearly every player from last years team. They have already made received commitments from six transfers and one high school player. They join current returners Haris Elezovic and Abraham Oyeadier.
Lets take a look at where all these new pieces fit in for Ross Hodge.
This depth chart is just a projection and is subject to change as players are added and subtracted.
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
Jasper Floyd Senior - 6'3
Honor Huff Senior - 5'10
Chance Moore Senior - 6'6
Brenen Lorient Senior - 6'9
Harlan Obioha Senior - 7'0
DJ Thomas Freshman - 6'7
Jackson Fields Senior - 6'8
Abraham Oyeadier Freshman - 6'9
Haris Elezovic Senior 6-7
Where Does West Virginia Need Help?
West Virginia has done a good job of grabbing a lot of experience out of the transfer portal, and has built a strong core of players. The puzzle is not complete, though, as they have six more open roster spots to use.
The biggest needs left are in the backcourt. The players they have added bring a lot of value, but also bring a lot of question marks. I believe the coaching staff will look to add at least two more starting-caliber players and let it all work itself out. Regardless, they need depth and youth to help them prepare to win this year and have a foundation for next season. Two names to watch are Smurf Millender from UTSA and Treysen Eaglestaff from North Dakota.
The other immediate need is another center with experience to pair with Harlan Obioha. Obioha is a good piece, but is going to be limited to around 15-20 minutes per game. West Virginia can not rely on Oyeadier to fill that gap, at least not yet. Two names to watch here are Yohan Traore from SMU and Federiko Federiko from Texas Tech.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
No. 24 West Virginia Powers Past Cincinnati, Clinch Series
Brodie Kresser Named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List
Top Scoring Guard in the Big South Conference in Talks with West Virginia
Tony Gibson, Marshall Scoop Up Former West Virginia 2025 Signee