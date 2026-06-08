Pat McAfee Recaps 'Electrifying' WV Weekend, Believes WVU is in a 'Magical Moment'

Pat McAfee was one of the nearly 5,000 folks in attendance for Friday's super regional game between West Virginia and Cal Poly, sitting right next to his former head coach, Rich Rodriguez, right behind the plate. The Mountaineers didn't disappoint, delivering a 12-2 clobbering of the Mustangs to take game one.

During his show on ESPN Monday afternoon, McAfee recapped his trip to Kendrick Family Ballpark.

“Getting a chance to see a Super Regional game in Morgantown, West Virginia, is something that like I never even thought or broached the subject of. But what Randy Mazey was able to do and then passed on to Steve Sabins. With Ken Kendrick, the Arizona Diamondbacks owner, who is a West Virginia billionaire, what he has invested in this baseball team and what they have going on, and with how much the fans and the city and the state have adopted them as their own…that was electrifying. I had the time of my life. Shoutout to Wren Baker for the hospitality. Steve Sabins, Randy Mazey, everybody at West Virginia for the hospitality. Rich Rodriguez was sitting there next to us, and he was f****** hysterical and obviously all in on the Mountaineers.

“Pat White’s number gets retired, they make it to Omaha for the first time…that was maybe one of the best things I’ve ever experienced," he continued. "Shoutout to West Virginia for being in this magical moment right now where it’s only up and to the right. Remember the men’s basketball team won The Crown

We had a GREAT time at the @WVUBaseball game..



Shoutout to everybody at West Virginia for the hospitality..



We got to see the @WVUfootball team and Pat White got his number retired..



It was an UNBELIEVABLE day #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qdxw4KiZLJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 8, 2026

It's also worth noting that McAfee briefly talked about the football team, hinting that good times are on the way there too: “Football team looks good. Hey! It looks a lot different than it had been looking. We got some dogs out there. It does appear as if we got some dogs."

With the Mountaineers playing the way they have over the past couple of weeks, taking center stage in the college baseball world, it has created a huge wave of eyes on the university. From dramatic wins to singing Country Roads, and the biggest media personality in sports attending a game with the head football coach, WVU's brand is gaining a ton of momentum — something that Steve Sabins says has been a challenge during his time in Morgantown.

“It’s a big deal," Sabins said when asked about McAfee showing up to the ballpark. "Half the battle here for the last decade is essentially marketing. You’re trying to show people how wonderful this state, this university, this community is, and then you start winning ball games, and you try to put that on display. That’s where our media team, our administration, is so critical, like highlighting what this place is because this is a special atmosphere, special ballpark, special team.”