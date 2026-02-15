Randy Mazey Reacts to His Son's First Career Base Hit as a Mountaineer

Saturday was a special day for West Virginia baseball. They took both games of the doubleheader against Georgia Southern to sweep the season-opening series, but more importantly, an unforgettable moment took place when Weston Mazey, the son of former WVU head coach Randy Mazey, singled up the middle in the top of the eighth for his first career hit.

That alone is a neat story. The road that "Wammer" had to travel to get to this point makes it all the more special.

Back in March of 2021, Weston was involved in a collision on the baseball field during practice, which resulted in several broken bones in his face, a fractured skull, and a traumatic brain injury. The road to recovery, as you could imagine, was long, but he made tremendous progress and was determined to get back on the diamond. He could have walked away from the sport he loves because that's where the traumatic injury occurred, but it was never something that crossed his mind. Baseball is what makes him happy, and he always had the dream of playing for the Mountaineers.

This morning, Randy posted on X, "I’m not sure if all of you 1.8 million residents of West Virginia realize this, but this kid has been waiting a long time to represent all of you by wearing this uniform. I know he is very proud to be a Mountaineer!"

His mother, Amanda, also shared her reaction after WVU President Michael T. Benson caught the base knock on film, watching on his TV.

Thank you so much!!!



I can unequivocally say, my nerves are way worse watching my son @WestonMazey than ever watching my husband @CoachMazey coach in our 22 years together. This isn’t easy haha. https://t.co/6xoPzuAYXi — Amanda Ross Mazey (@AmandaMazey) February 15, 2026

When Weston was younger, he assumed the role of "bat boy" for the WVU, and as he got a little older, he'd be right behind his father in the dugout for every home game, closely watching every pitch. Just a tremendous story for a special family that means so much to Mountaineer Nation.

Mazey and the Mountaineers will look to stretch their winning streak to four on Friday when they open up a three-game series on the road at Liberty. First pitch between the Mountaineers and Flames is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

