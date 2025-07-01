Transfer Portal Delivers Again as WVU Lands Georgia Southern’s Sean Smith
West Virginia continues to add to its transfer portal class, picking up a veteran bat in the form of former Georgia Southern outfielder Sean Smith (6'1", 205 lbs).
Smith began his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast, where, as a true freshman, he led the team with 10 homers and finished second in RBI (43).
In 2024, Smith transferred to Georgia Southern and immediately made an impact, hitting .321 with six home runs, 27 RBI, and 17 extra base hits. This spring, he turned in even better numbers, slashing .352/.458/.599 to go with nine homers and 36 RBI. He finished third in the Sun Belt Conference in batting average and fifth in on-base percentage. At one point during the season, he was one of the hottest hitters in all of college baseball, collecting a 19-game hitting streak, 11 of which were multi-hit outings.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU's Transfer Commitments
LHP Joshua Surigao, LHP Bryson Thacker, RHP Chansen Cole (Newberry College), RHP Ian Korn (Seton Hill), RHP Dawson Montesa (Adelphi), RHP Owen Puk (Florida International), C John Lemm (Southern Illinois), INF Matt Ineich (Ohio), OF Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa), OF Sean Smith, OF Brock Wills (UNC Wilmington).
