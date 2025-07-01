Noel Devine's 13-Year-Old Son Just Ran an Eye-Popping 100-Meter Dash Time
At this point, it's pretty obvious that speed runs in the Devine family. Noel's middle son, Noel Devine Jr., just showcased his blazing speed by running a shocking 11.3 100M dash while in the eighth grade. Next month, he'll be competing in the Junior Olympics nationals.
Noel Jr. still has a few years before college coaches can begin to talk to him on the recruiting trail, but I get the sense that it won't take long after that he has his phone blow up from assistants around the country, including those at West Virginia.
Devine's oldest son, Andre, played one year for Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, but opted not to transfer. He'll have an opportunity this upcoming season to earn some reps with the Gamecocks, even if it's on special teams.
Devine Sr. is one of the best running backs in WVU program history, rushing for 4,315 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also hauling in 98 receptions for 710 yards and two scores. He returned to Morgantown this offseason to join Rich Rodriguez's staff as an offensive analyst/assistant running backs coach.
