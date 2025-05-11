West Virginia Aiming to Clinch Big 12 Regular Season Title on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will wrap up a three-game series against the Kansas State Wildcats, and with a win, they'll be crowned the regular season champions of the Big 12 Conference, making it their first-ever outright title in the league. They won a share of the title in 2023, becoming co-champs with Texas and Oklahoma State.
Thanks to Arizona State dropping game one of its series against Houston, the Mountaineers are in the driver's seat to take the crown. A win would also mark a new regular-season high for wins at 41.
Although there have been a few hiccups along the way, it's been a very successful first year for new head coach Steve Sabins. He picked up right where Randy Mazey left off when he retired a year ago and has taken the next step by taking WVU to the doorstep of a Big 12 title. They made their first-ever super regional last summer, so reaching the College World Series is next on the checklist.
First pitch between the Mountaineers and Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+/
