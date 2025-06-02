West Virginia Could Host Super Regional Series if They Get a Little Help
Whew. What a night, what a weekend. West Virginia strung together three come-from-behind wins to take home the Clemson regional championship, advancing to the super regional for the second straight season.
The Mountaineers found themselves trailing 6-1 and 12-7 on Sunday night to Kentucky, but never shifted their focus to "ah, we'll get 'em tomorrow." They scrapped and clawed their way back by putting up a crooked number in the fourth and eighth innings before turning it over to ace Griffin Kirn to get the final three outs to send the Wildcats packing.
Now, the Mountaineers await the winner of LSU/Little Rock. The Tigers were stunned on Sunday by the Trojans, falling 10-4, forcing a winner-takes-all game Monday night. Little Rock entered the NCAA Tournament as the only team with a losing record, but has strung together three straight wins thanks to its offense. In their wins over Rhode Island, Dallas Baptist, and LSU, Little Rock has plated 40 runs.
If LSU bounces back and takes care of business tonight, West Virginia will head to Baton Rouge for a best-of-three series against the Tigers with a spot in Omaha on the line. If Little Rock wins, the Mountaineers will host the Trojans this weekend in a best-of-three.
First pitch for LSU and Little Rock is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
