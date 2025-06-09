West Virginia Falls to LSU, Swept in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a three-hour weather delay, West Virginia fell behind 6-0 through two innings and never recovered as the LSU Tigers (48-15) coasted to a 12-5 decision Sunday night, ending the Mountaineers (44-16) season and advanced to the College World Series.
LSU quickly took the lead in the top of the first after a leadoff double from Derek Curial. A fly ball advanced the freshman to third. Then with runners at the corners, sophomore Jake Brown rolled a ground ball to second, but the Mountaineers could not convert the inning ending 4-6-3 double play and the Tigers took the 1-0 advantage.
LSU grabbed control of the game in the second. After registering the first two outs of the inning, West Virginia starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas walked three consecutive Tiger hitters before sophomore Steven Milam ripped a base clearing double down the right field line and Brown lined an RBI single right field. Then, junior Jared Jones capped off a five run second inning with a high fly ball freshman Gavin Kelly misplayed the ball and fell for an RBI single and a 6-0 lead.
West Virginia junior Sam White put the Mountaineers on the board in the fourth with a leadoff home run and with two outs and one on, junior Benjamin Lumsden blasted a two-homerun to pull WVU within three, 6-3.
The Mountaineers put a run in the board in the fifth after sophomore Armani Guzman drew a five-pitch walk and moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt. Junior Logan Sauve hit a ground ball to short and Milam’s throw to third was not in time as Guzman slid under the tag before White lined an RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to two, 6-4.
West Virginia reliever Chase Meyer took the mound in the third. The sophomore gave up just one hit in four innings, but in the seventh, loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a hit batsman and no outs on the board. WVU head coach Steve Sabins tabbed junior reliever Reese Bassinger to take the mound, and on the second pitch to Chris Stanfield, the junior hit a chopper through the hole on the right side for a pair of RBIs.
Bassinger could not keep the Tigers bats at bay and defense extended the inning. Curiel reached on a fielder’s choice, he stole second and Sauve overthrew the play and Curiel took third. Then, Frey reach on an errant throw from short and Milam doubled to left field for an RBI double. Then, Brown rocked a two-run home run to dead centerfield, capping a six-run seventh inning and ending the night for Bassinger.
Junior Ben McDougal entered the game to record the final out of the inning with a strikeout.
West Virginia senior Jace Rinehart drove his ninth home run of the season in the eighth, but too much damage was done by the Tigers as LSU rolled to a 12-5 win.
