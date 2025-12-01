West Virginia Lands Ex-Kentucky Safety Commit Da'Mare Williams
West Virginia was in the running to land junior college safety Da'Mare Williams (6'3", 205 lbs) before losing out to Kentucky. With Mark Stoops being fired by the Wildcats, Williams reopened his recruitment late last night, and it didn't take very long for him to circle back with the staff at West Virginia.
Early Monday evening, Williams announced on X that he is shutting his recruitment down and coming to Morgantown.
Williams becomes the third player to commit to the Mountaineers today, all of whom are coming from the JUCO ranks. He joins Hutchinson C.C. cornerbacks Rayshawn Reynolds and Da'Mun Allen, who announced their commitments within minutes of each other earlier this afternoon.
In 10 games this season, Williams recorded 39 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss.
He also held offers from Charlotte, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Houston, Marshall, Mississippi State, Old Dominion, Texas State, UCF, and UTEP.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams
