West Virginia Ranked in Perfect Game's Top 25 Rankings
There might be a new skipper in charge, but the West Virginia Mountaineers are still the same old scrappy bunch that is looking to exceed national expectations once again. So far, things are off to a tremendous start as the Mountaineers are ranked 21st in Perfect Game's latest top 25.
Over the weekend, Steve Sabins became the first WVU coach to begin his tenure with a perfect 3-0 record since Ira Errett Rodgers did so all the way back in 1921. WVU had a four-game set to open up the season with the Jacksonville Dolphins but had the series finale canceled due to inclement weather.
Lefty Griffin Kirn tossed a solid 5.2 innings in the season opener, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out five en route to his first career Division I win. In the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, WVU's bats heated up, plating 10 runs, six of which came in the second inning.
The game that ended up being the series finale was a rock fight, with the final score being 3-2. A Grant Hussey RBI double and a two-run shot by Skylar King in the 4th inning was all the offense the Mountaineers needed. Reese Bassinger tossed a scoreless two and two-thirds to slam the door shut on the Dolphins, collecting his second save of the young season.
