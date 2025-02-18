Former WVU LB Casey Vance Lands D1 Defensive Coordinator Job
The state of West Virginia has been known to produce some elite college football coaches, and here recently, WVU has churned out some up-and-coming assistants.
Former West Virginia linebacker Casey Vance, a native of Seneca Rocks, WV, was recently promoted as the Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach at Elon, down at the FCS level.
Vance has worked his way up the ladder at Elon, beginning as an inside linebackers coach there in 2022. Two years later, he added the title, "Defensive Run Game Coordinator," which ultimately helped lead him to this most recent promotion of getting to call the shots on that side of the ball.
Prior to landing at Elon, Vance actually served on Dana Holgorsen's and Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia as a defensive analyst from 2016-21.
Interestingly enough, he also spent two years on Rich Rodriguez's staff at Arizona as a defensive graduate assistant. Because of his ties to WVU, the state, and Rich Rod, he will be a name to watch in the near future as a possible target for the defensive staff.
During his playing career at WVU, Vance saw action in 22 games and totaled 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.
