What Are West Virginia's Odds to Reach Omaha?

Tonight at 6 p.m. EST, West Virginia and North Carolina will square off in a pivotal Game 1 in a best of three series in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The first team to two wins will advance to Omaha for the College World Series - a place the WVU program has never been.
West Virginia was the No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional and emerged as the winner, beating No. 2 Dallas Baptist and then rattled off two straight wins over No. 4 Grand Canyon to capture their first-ever regional title.
The Mountaineers received stellar outings on the mound from Derek Clarke and Tyler Switalski and they'll need that duo to repeat those performances this weekend if they want to pull off the upset in Chapel Hill.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, West Virginia's odds to win the Super Regional are currently at +210 while North Carolina is the heavy favorite at -280. Odds for tonight's opening game are the same at +210/-280. The run line is North Carolina -2.5 at a price of -122 with the over/under for runs at 11.5.
