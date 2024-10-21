Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Arizona
Before the start of the season, this Week 9 matchup between West Virginia and Arizona looked like a pivotal game for the Big 12 Conference title race. While both teams are still in the mix mathematically, they would each need a miracle and then some to get to Dallas.
The Mountaineers dropped their second straight game after a 2-0 start in league play in an embarrassing 45-18 defeat at home to Kansas State. Arizona lost their third straight in a blowout as well, falling to Colorado 34-7.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is currently at 54.5.
West Virginia Trends
West Virginia is 2-5 against the spread this season.
The total has gone OVER in 10 of West Virginia's last 15 games played, dating back to last season.
The Mountaineers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games played in October.
The total has gone OVER in five of West Virginia's last seven games played against Big 12 opponents.
WVU has won four of its last six road games that took place on a Saturday.
Arizona Trends
Arizona is 1-6 against the spread this season.
The UNDER has cashed in five of Arizona's last six games.
The total has stayed UNDER in eight of the Wildcats' last ten home games.
Arizona has lost 14 of their last 17 games played in the month of October.
The Wildcats are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games played on a Saturday.
