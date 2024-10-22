Mountaineers Now

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 9

An updated look at where the Mountaineers could go bowling this winter.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University defensive lineman TJ Jackson II.
West Virginia University defensive lineman TJ Jackson II. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

With the losses starting to pile up for the West Virginia Mountaineers, there is some disbelief amongst the fans and parts of the media that reaching a bowl game this season will happen for the Old Gold and Blue.

WVU has struggled offensively over the last two weeks and now faces uncertainty at the quarterback position with Garrett Greene listed as questionable for this week's game at Arizona with an upper-body injury.

If the Mountaineers fall to the Wildcats, that will drop them to 3-5 heading into the bye week and leave them very little margin for error to become bowl-eligible. Out of the bye, they have a road trip to Cincinnati, two home games against Baylor and UCF, and then wrap up the season in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

As we do each week, it's time to take a look around the web to see where folks project the Mountaineers to go bowling this season.

This week's projections

Action Network: No projection

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

Bleacher Report: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Tulane

CBS Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

College Football Network: Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

USA Today: First Responder Bowl vs. Marshall

West Virginia on SI: Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State

