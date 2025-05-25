Mountaineers Now

Where West Virginia is Projected to Land in Field of 64 Following Big 12 Tournament

Hosting is no longer on the table for the Mountaineers, and rightfully so.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University sophomore Skylar King.
West Virginia University sophomore Skylar King. / Christopher Hall

For just a day, the West Virginia offense snapped out of its late-season funk, plating 10 runs in a quarterfinals win in the Big 12 Conference tournament over Cincinnati. 24 hours later, they struggled to get anything going and were crushed by Arizona in the semifinals.

After a historic start, the Mountaineers have slipped to 41-14 on the season, dropping seven of their last nine games, dating back to May 6th when they lost 10-9 to Pitt.

In Sunday morning's NCAA Tournament projection by the folks over at D1Baseball.com, the Mountaineers are pegged to be the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville region hosted by Tennessee. In this projection, WVU would take on No. 3 Western Kentucky while the Vols would square off with No. 4 Miami (OH).

It's hard to peg exactly what's wrong with this slumping Mountaineer team, but if they don't snap out of this funk, their run in the NCAA Tournament will be a brief one. Sloppy fielding, late inning bullpen struggles, and leaving runners on base have all contributed, but the sudden decline in each area is what remains a mystery.

The selection show is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 26th, at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Regional play will begin on Friday and wrap up by Sunday.

