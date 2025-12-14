Rapid Takeaways Following WVU's Double Overtime Heartbreaker to Ohio State

Saturday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in double overtime, 89-88.

My two cents from tonight's action...

The Mean Green machine

In the same week that former WVU head coach Neal Brown was officially announced as the next lead man at North Texas, UNT transfers Jasper Floyd and Brenen Lorient played a well-rounded game for Ross Hodge, who, of course, also came over from Denton. What are the odds?

Floyd had been super quiet offensively in his last five games, failing to score more than five points since the loss to Clemson. Floyd's composure played a big role in the Mountaineers dictating the pace of the game, and his defense on Bruce Thornton was elite — an absolute clinic.

As for Lorient, I'd say it was arguably his best game of the season. Sorry, I'm not counting the 26-point night against Lafayette. Showed off his athleticism, ability to knock down shots, and make an impact defensively.

Pressure!

No, I'm not talking about the handful of times the Mountaineers threw a full-court press at the Buckeyes. This is about putting pressure on the ball and not allowing Ohio State to swing it with ease or get downhill. The lack of ball pressure was the main reason why WVU's defense faltered in the loss to Wake Forest one week ago. You could tell it was a point of emphasis heading into tonight's game against a team that can really score it. West Virginia played connected all night long, leaving very little daylight.

It's not just the Honor show

On a night where Honor Huff was smothered and couldn't really pop free, at least in the first half, others stepped up. Jackson Fields knocked down a three, Chance Moore was terrific in getting downhill and drawing six fouls, Jasper Floyd and Brenen Lorient did their thing as previously mentioned, and so forth. Tonight showed us that this team doesn't have to rely on Huff for its offense every single night, which was not necessarily the case prior to this game. The Mountaineers are going to have to get used to it, though, as teams in the Big 12 are going to do the same thing with Huff — take him out of the game.

Late in the second half and in overtime, Huff caught fire, but the fact that others picked him up for the first 25-30 minutes of the game should give folks a slight sigh of relief.

Great effort, tough result

West Virginia played well enough to win this game, but it should never have gone down to the wire, especially after leading by as many as 16. NCAA Tournament resume doesn't show how great a game was, just the wins and losses, and who they came against. WVU will enter Big 12 play without a single quality win.

