Best Virginia Loses a Player, Looking for a Last-Minute Replacement

Best Virginia will hold its exhibition game this Saturday at 6 p.m. against West Virginia Tech ahead of the opening round of The Basketball Tournament which begins next week.

Unfortunately, Best Virginia has an incomplete roster at the moment as former Ohio State Buckeye, Kaleb Wesson, is not going to be able to play for reasons that are unknown. The Final Fourcast tweeted out the news last night and it appears they've already got a player in mind - Gabe Osabuohien.

Osabuohien is a two-time member of the All-Big 12 Defense team and was named Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at WVU. He was the heart and soul for West Virginia defensively, taking over 30 charges on the year while also averaging 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. As a senior in 2021-22, Osabuohien grew his game offensively and averaged 4.9 points per game with a career-high 19 points against Iowa State.

Below is an updated look at Best Virginia's roster:

1- D’Angelo Hunter (Navarro College 2017, WVU 2018, Nicholls State 2020)

2 – Devin Ebanks (WVU 2008-10)

3 – Juwan Staten (Dayton 2010-11, WVU 2012-15)

4 – Jamel Morris (Glenville State 2011-13, Fairmont State 2013-16)

5 – Jaysean Paige (WVU 2014-2016)

10 – Jermaine Haley (WVU 2018-20)

15 – Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan College 2013-16)

21 – Kevin Jones (WVU 2008-12)

41 – John Flowers (WVU 2007-11)

