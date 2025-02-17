Will WVU Make the Tournament? Predicting the Remaining Six Games on the Schedule
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the West Virginia Mountaineers have a lot of work to do if they want to hear their name called on Selection Sunday next month. Standing at 15-10 (6-8), WVU has left itself with zero margin for error. They must protect the Coliseum and try to steal a game on the road to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume.
Will the Mountaineers make it? Here are my game-by-game predictions for the remaining six games.
2/19 vs. Cincinnati - Win
The Bearcats are playing much better of late, having won three of its last four since falling to West Virginia at home. That said, when playing on the road, they are a much different team. The only two games they've won away from Fifth Third Arena came against two of the worst teams in the league - Colorado and UCF.
West Virginia's defense bothered them in the first matchup, and I would expect that to be the case again, considering Cincinnati hasn't shot it well all year.
2/22 at Texas Tech - Lose
Is there a hotter team in college basketball than Texas Tech? If there are, it's a small group. They've won nine of their last ten, including wins Arizona and Houston. While WVU could put up a fight in Lubbock, I'm not sure I could envision a scenario in which they return home with a win.
2/25 vs. TCU - Win
This is one the Mountaineers want back. They led the Frogs by double digits in the first half and squandered the lead as the defense fell apart at the end of the first and start of the second. WVU is the better team, and losing twice to an inferior bunch doesn't seem like it's in the cards.
3/1 at BYU - Lose
Talking about games WVU would like to have back...here's another one. West Virginia led for well over 30 minutes during the contest in Morgantown, but a combination of poor defense, dry offense, and questionable foul calls changed the outcome in the final minutes. WVU needed to shoot lights out from three to keep pace with BYU, and they did, yet still fell short. I'm not sure they can keep pace again, and this time, pull out the win.
3/4 at Utah - Lose
This is certainly a winnable game for WVU, but this team's inconsistencies have me hesitant to just assume they'll win one on the road. The Utes are coming off a win over Kansas over the weekend, which goes a long way in keeping any hopes of making the NCAA Tournament alive. They're going to need to get hot down the stretch to make it and that obviously means taking care of business on their home floor.
3/8 vs. UCF - Win
The Knights have lost six straight and just handed Colorado their first Big 12 win of the season. Losing to the Buffs by 13? Yikes. This thing is going to continue to snowball out of control for UCF, and by the time they get to Morgantown, they'll be checked out.
Where does this put West Virginia?
If I turn out to be Nostradamus with the above predictions, West Virginia will finish the 2024-25 regular season with an 18-13 (9-11) record. To me, that's not enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. They're going to need to win a game in the Big 12 Conference tournament, possibly two to really feel good about their chances come Selection Sunday.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Chances, Next Legend to Coach at WVU, Spring Game + More
Is WVU Really Getting a Bad Whistle in Big 12 Conference Play? A Look at the Numbers
West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Hopes Looking Bleak? Don't Get Discouraged Just Yet
West Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader, Clinches Series Over Jacksonville