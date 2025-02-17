Mountaineers Now

How WVU Basketball Transfers Are Doing This Season at Their New Schools

Checking on some familiar faces at new places.

Schuyler Callihan

When Darian DeVries took over as the West Virginia head coach, he had to replace essentially the entire roster. Some players entered the portal for better opportunities, while some may have been directed that way by the new staff.

Today, we look at how those players who transferred out of WVU last offseason are doing at their new school.

Jeremiah Bembry (Oakland)

Bembry transferred to West Virginia from Florida State and found himself buried deep on the bench last season, only seeing action in eight games. He moved down a level, hoping to find more playing time at a mid-major, but that hasn't worked out so far. He's appeared in nine games this season and hasn't played since January 2nd. I haven't been able to confirm, but it appears he may be out with an injury. Even when he did play earlier in the season, he was only seeing 3.2 minutes per game.

Noah Farrakhan (Hampton)

Former WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert once dubbed Farrakhan as "the future of WVU basketball." His athleticism and skillset on the offensive end made him an intriguing player, and to be honest, the Mountaineers probably could have used him this season as the backup to Javon Small.

In 25 games this season with the Pirates, he's averaging 13.5 points, three rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42% from the floor and 34% from deep. Hampton is seven games out of first place in their conference, so unless they go on a run and win their conference tournament, they won't be going dancing.

Josiah Harris (Akron)

Harris is technically the fourth-leading scorer for Akron, but he's only played in six games this season. Unfortunately, he is out for the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury. The Zips are 20-5 on the season and are a perfect 12-0 in league play. The former Mountaineer averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Kobe Johnson (Saint Louis)

Kobe Johnson is enjoying a career year with the Billikens, averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, and is finally living up to his offensive potential. As a matter of fact, Johnson has shot the lights out this season, hitting at a 58% clip from the field and 40.4% from three. That being said, he's only averaging 4.9 field goal attempts per game. Still, when he's shooting it, he's connecting. Saint Louis is nowhere near the tournament bubble and will need to win its conference tournament to get in.

Kerr Kriisa (Kentucky)

Kriisa joins the list of West Virginia transfers who are currently sidelined with an injury. He injured his foot earlier in the season, underwent surgery back in December, and is out indefinitely. Before he was sidelined, Kriisa averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assists off the bench for Mark Pope's Wildcats, seeing roughly 17 minutes per game.

Pat Suemnick (Oklahoma State)

Suemnick initially committed to DePaul in the transfer portal but eventually flipped his decision to Oklahoma State. During his matchup against West Virginia earlier this season, Suemnick scored three points and pulled down three boards. He hasn't been nearly as active for the Cowboys, posting just three points and two rebounds a game, but did just have a 10-point, 4-rebound performance in their win over Arizona State on Feb. 9.

Seth Wilson (Akron)

Wilson has split time as a starter and bench piece this season for the Zips. In 24 games (12 starts), he's averaging 5.9 points, two rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting the ball at a 39.5% clip from the field and 34.6% from three. He's reached double figures five times this season with his season-high of 18 points coming against Central Michigan.

