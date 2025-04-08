Bob Huggins & Another Former Mountaineer Mentioned for Head Coach Opening
Since stepping away as the head coach at West Virginia two summers ago, Hall of Famer Bob Huggins' has been mentioned as a possible candidate at other schools to continue his legendary career.
This offseason is no different.
Once Will Wade left McNeese State for North Carolina State, Huggins' name was thrown out there as a potential candidate. That, obviously, didn't go very far, as he never interviewed for the job. Now, Huggins is being mentioned as a possibility for the opening at Cleveland State, according to Nick Camino of WKYC-TV in Cleveland.
Jermaine Henderson (Dayton), Earl Boykins (UTEP), Jay Shunnar (Cleveland State), Sonny Johnson, and former West Virginia center Rob Summers, who is currently an assistant at Missouri.
Cleveland State's former head coach Daniyal Robinson took the head coaching job at North Texas last week, replacing Ross Hodge, who, of course, became the new lead man at West Virginia.
No further details have been provided as it pertains to Huggins' interest in the job or if he is considered to be a serious candidate. He has expressed the desire to get back into coaching, but considering he turns 72 this September, schools with openings may be hesitant to hire him due to not knowing how long he would want to be on the job before retiring for good.
