Roster Departures: Several Players No Longer Featured on WVU Football Team Site
Well, folks, we've finally arrived at that time of year - roster cuts. It's a new thing for Division I college football and if you haven't heard any of West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez's press conferences this spring, he's not happy about it. I think he's mentioned it at least twice in every meeting with reporters in addition to other radio/podcast appearances.
"I know there’s got to be a financial piece to it, and some guys in suits are sitting around and saying it needs to be cut to 105," Rodriguez said. "Why do you need – NFL only has 53 players, even though they can bring guys off the street. Why wouldn’t you got to 115, and then the next year 110, and then next year 105, so the guys that are current walk-ons or guys that are on that bubble, you got to push them out, so to speak, then find a place in June?"
On Monday, several players were removed from the roster on the official team website. Those players are listed by position below.
Note: Not all players were cut, some may have decided to leave WVU on their own. Those details will be kept private unless the player chooses to reveal their decision on social media.
Players no longer on roster
RB: Trae'von Dunbar, LJ Turner
TE: Jackson Accuardi, Johnny Pascuzzi
OL: Justin Terry
DL: Makai Byerson, Oryend Fisher, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Elijah Kinsler, Jonah Ulloa
EDGE: Romando Johnson, Obinna Onwuka
LB: Aydin Fleming
CB: Chris Henry, Zah Jackson
S: Sammy Etienne, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
Specialists: Casey Stanley, Luke Savino
