Former WVU Linebacker Accepts First College Head Coaching Job
Over the years, West Virginia University has produced many quality football coaches and perhaps that list will get a little longer here in the near future.
Recently, former Mountaineer linebacker Sean Walters accepted the head coaching job at Atlantis University in Miami, Florida. Atlantis is not a part of the NCAA and is, instead, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
Walters played at West Virginia from 2013-16 under Dana Holgorsen. During his time as a Mountaineer, he logged 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception.
Walters quote on taking the job
“I am beyond grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve as the next head football coach at Atlantis University. First and foremost, I want to thank God for His guidance, strength, and blessings throughout this journey.
“To my supportive family — you have been my foundation, my motivation, and my unwavering source of encouragement. Your belief in me has made all the difference, and I am forever thankful for your love and sacrifices.
“To Atlantis University and its administration, thank you for entrusting me with this role and for believing in my vision for the future of this program. I deeply appreciate the confidence you have placed in me, and I look forward to working with the athletes, staff, and community to build something special.
“This is an honor and a privilege, and I am ready to give my all to this team and university. Let’s get to work! GOD IS THE GREATEST!”
