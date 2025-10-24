Bob Huggins Makes Surprise Appearance in Pitt Basketball Video
Bob Huggins has tried to stay busy since stepping down as the men's head basketball coach, and while he never seemed to establish a relationship with Darian DeVries a year ago, he attended many games, including the team's road game in Cincinnati.
When Ross Hodge first took the job, he said that he had not heard from Huggins, but hoped that he'd be able to pick his brain and build a relationship.
What he has done, though, is support those guys who were on his staff, including Jay Kuntz, who is now on Jeff Capel's staff at Pitt as the team's General Manager. Kuntz spent 15 years in Morgantown and departed once DeVries was hired.
In a trailer teasing the next episode of Pitt's team-produced series "Unscripted," Bob Huggins is seen in Coach Capel's office talking and then in a sit-down interview where he's talking about the value Kuntz brings to a staff.
“If every coach could have a guy like Jay, it’d be a heck of a lot easier on coaches," Huggins said.
Just before Huggs' appearance, Kuntz stated, “This place is special, and when I took the job, Huggs had a lot to do with that.”
It's definitely odd to see Huggins sitting inside Pitt's basketball building and chatting it up with their head coach, especially for Mountaineer fans. Although he's attended WVU games since stepping down, it's felt like there's been a significant disconnect between him and the program, and much of that could be from how ugly the breakup was.
Time does heal all wounds, but you have to wonder how much time it will take for that relationship to be repaired, and if Huggins will develop a strong relationship with Ross Hodge as he tries to rebuild Mountaineer basketball.
Jay Kuntz and the Pitt Panthers will make the trip to Morgantown for this year's Backyard Brawl on Thursday, November 13th at 6 p.m. ET. That game will also be this year's Gold Rush and will feature a halftime performance from Red Panda.
