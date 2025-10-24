Three WVU Players Downgraded to Doubtful for Matchup vs. TCU
Just when you thought West Virginia would be getting a key piece back to its defense, the Thursday night injury report put a huge damper on things.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, WR Camdon Pitchford, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton
DOUBTFUL: QB Khalil Wilkins, WR Christian Hamilton, DL Hammond Russell IV
PROBABLE: OL Ty'Kieast Crawford
TCU
OUT: WR Jacobe Hayes OL Samir Cmacho, LB Luke Lingard, CB Elijah Jackson, S Joseph Albright, K Kyle Lemmermann
DOUBTFUL: RB Jeremy Payne, WR Ed Small, OL Cade Bennett
PROBABLE: RB Kevorian Barnes, WR Jordyn Bailey
My two cents
Starting defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV was listed as questionable on the initial injury report, which was released Wednesday night, but now it's looking like he's not going to be able to give it a go, which is a massive loss for this defense. Nate Gabriel and Asani Redwood play okay in his place, but not having Russell stings for a front seven that's been getting pushed around a bunch lately. TCU is not hellbent on running the football, but if they're able to have any sliver of success doing so, it will make life incredibly difficult for Zac Alley.
On the offensive side, redshirt freshman quarterback Khalil Wilkins has also been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Head coach Rich Rodriguez said he probably wouldn't be able to practice at all this week, but could be used in an emergency situation. That could still be the plan for now, but if he's officially ruled out, that will leave the Mountaineers with just two healthy scholarship quarterbacks available in Scotty Fox Jr. and Max Brown. Rodriguez did mention that walk-on Scott Kean may have to take some reps this week just in case he's needed on Saturday. The redshirt junior has never appeared in a game at the collegiate level and was a backup in the final two years of his high school career.
