West Virginia Announces Starting Five vs. Wake Forest

Here in just a few minutes, the West Virginia Mountaineers will throw the ball up in the air against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a neutral game in Charleston, West Virginia.

Moments ago, Ross Hodge submitted the starting lineup for tonight's action.

G Jasper Floyd

Floyd has been stuck in single digits for the last three games, but has done a good job of playing defense and rebounding the basketball, finishing two games with six boards. For the season, he's averaging 8.6 points and 3.9 assists per game.

G Honor Huff

Huff has been as good as advertised so far this season, and the Mountaineers will certainly need another big night from him tonight in order to knock off Wake Forest. In nine games this season, Huff is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 41% from three.

F Treysen Eaglestaff

Over the last three games, Eaglestaff has found his groove offensively and is on the verge of really heating up. He's averaged 13.3 points, but does need to shoot it more efficiently from three, having connected on just four of seventeen attempts.

F Brenen Lorient

In the two games since the Charleston Classic, Lorient has been very efficient on offense, largely because of the close looks he's been able to get. In those games, he converted 9/14 attempts, including 2/4 from three-point range.

C Harlan Obioha

It's been a minute since Obioha has made a big impact on the offensive end of the floor. As a matter of fact, he's totaled 13 points in the five games since the Backyard Brawl. He not only needs to be more aggressive, but his teammates need to do a better job of getting him the ball in the paint.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Preview & Game Thread

Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia's Clash with Wake Forest

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Wake Forest

ESPN's BPI Reveals West Virginia's Odds to Beat Wake Forest in Critical Non-Con Game

How to watch West Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds