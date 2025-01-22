Bobby Hurley Believes Darian DeVries is the Big 12's Best Head Coach This Season
When you've done the things that first-year West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has done halfway through the season; you'll be recognized and respected by virtually everyone you face. DeVries has received recognition from some of the best analysts in college basketball, and last night, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley joined in on the praise for the job he's done to this point.
“This is a really good team. If my vote was today, I’m voting for Coach DeVries for Big 12 Coach of the Year," Hurley said. "I mean, the job that he’s done here has been unbelievable. With where they were projected to finish and what they did in the non-conference and everything that they’re doing in our league is pretty special. This was a huge win for us and our program tonight.”
The loss to Arizona State stings, but you have to keep in mind that this is year one, and DeVries has already accomplished way more than anyone dreamt to be possible. This group has overcome adversity to extreme amounts yet finds itself in a great position to make the NCAA Tournament. If this is the kind of success he can have with an eight-man rotation that he threw together over the summer, just imagine what DeVries will be able to do with a full squad.
West Virginia will have the next few days off before returning to game action. Their next matchup will be on the road at Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. EST.
